Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires New Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $188,775.00. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 29,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,275,206.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 350,560 shares in the company, valued at $15,273,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,009,292 shares of company stock worth $39,375,971. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.14. 9,887,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,336,571. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.66 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

