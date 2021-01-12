Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes $1.23 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,258,000 after buying an additional 138,992 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,819,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,977,000 after purchasing an additional 101,839 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,949,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,167,000 after purchasing an additional 111,210 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,586,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,910,000 after purchasing an additional 58,813 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,100. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $92.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.93 and its 200-day moving average is $83.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.