Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $4.64 Million in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 95,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,000. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises about 2.0% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,130,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,149 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,897,000 after buying an additional 699,812 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,581,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,783,000 after buying an additional 162,861 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,056,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,842,000 after acquiring an additional 159,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 297,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 401,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,298. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

