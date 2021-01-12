Addison Capital Co Increases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $963,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,338. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average of $112.24. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.