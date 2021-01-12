Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $13.52 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 400,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 103,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,774,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,510. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

