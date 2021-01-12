Addison Capital Co Has $238,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Addison Capital Co lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,577,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,478,699. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The company has a market capitalization of $202.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.