Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Acquires New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Shares of UBER traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.54. 51,693,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,637,412. The company has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,029,000 shares of company stock worth $2,032,912,260. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

