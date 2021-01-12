Addison Capital Co Sells 647 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Addison Capital Co reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,587 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 1.5% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 183,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,681,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,240,000.

LNG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.00. 2,190,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,814. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $69.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $359,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,449,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

