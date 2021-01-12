Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,173,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 376.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.00. 1,880,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,433. The stock has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average is $113.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MMC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Insiders sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

