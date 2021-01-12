Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Holdings Lessened by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co decreased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Twitter makes up approximately 3.7% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Twitter by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 165,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

TWTR traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,946,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,931,629. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $486,779.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $130,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,823 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.