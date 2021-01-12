2,000 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Acquired by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Moller Financial Services bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.34. The company had a trading volume of 969,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,538. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

