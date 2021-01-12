Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE traded up $7.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.09. 1,951,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,960. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $303.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.84 and its 200 day moving average is $223.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.58.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.