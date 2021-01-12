Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYK traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,154. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.71. The company has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

