Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $12.16 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,681 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.9% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,716,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $996,359,000 after acquiring an additional 80,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $211.60. 2,934,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,939. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.72. The company has a market cap of $157.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.26.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

