Cottage Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.9% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17,542,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,980,686. The company has a market capitalization of $610.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.39.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

