Cottage Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 122.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in ITT during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in ITT by 175.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

ITT stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.08. 287,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,736. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.55.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

