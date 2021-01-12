Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. CSX makes up about 3.6% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,169,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,237. The company has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.78.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

