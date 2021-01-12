Cottage Street Advisors LLC Takes $445,000 Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 48.1% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 347,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 112,744 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 171.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 53,749 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,433,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,487,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 189,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

NYSE:LCII traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.85. The company had a trading volume of 84,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $145.03.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $827.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,071,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,457. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. Northcoast Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.