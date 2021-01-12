Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 33.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after buying an additional 362,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,506,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,015,000 after buying an additional 338,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $208.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,483,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,526. The company has a market capitalization of $146.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.57.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.06.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.