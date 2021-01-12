FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 0.9% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,082,000 after purchasing an additional 280,515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,707,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $281,030,000 after purchasing an additional 51,384 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,703,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $246,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.88. 2,483,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,526. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

