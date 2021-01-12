Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $120,904.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000968 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

