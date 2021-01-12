apM Coin (APM) Trading Up 2.5% This Week

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a market cap of $4.11 million and $18,876.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00041479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00043357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.99 or 0.00372942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.02 or 0.04339304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

