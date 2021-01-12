LTO Network Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges. LTO Network has a market cap of $46.14 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00041479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00043357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.99 or 0.00372942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.02 or 0.04339304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network (LTO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,391,309 coins and its circulating supply is 272,939,714 coins. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

LTO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

