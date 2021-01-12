Frax Share Hits Market Cap of $41.54 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for $18.32 or 0.00055566 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 148.5% higher against the dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $41.54 million and $1.57 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00024667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00113824 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00271953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00064205 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00063911 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s total supply is 99,276,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,266,921 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Share Token Trading

Frax Share can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FXSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.