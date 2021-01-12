Universa Hits Market Cap of $13.56 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 31.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Universa has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and $114,336.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Universa has traded up 36% against the US dollar. One Universa token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00041479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00043357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.99 or 0.00372942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.02 or 0.04339304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa (CRYPTO:UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

