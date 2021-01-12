Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $2.98 on Tuesday, reaching $97.06. 587,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,137. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

