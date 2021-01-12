BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on BL. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,114 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,910,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,220,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 45,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 42.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,828,000 after purchasing an additional 288,251 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BL traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.07. 455,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,916. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $141.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.16 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

