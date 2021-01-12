First Hawaiian Bank Buys 351 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,331.78.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,401.64. The stock had a trading volume of 209,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,077. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,435.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,355.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,257.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

