First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $45,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

VXUS stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,869,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,640. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average of $56.60. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

