IMS Capital Management Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 174,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 100,263 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,216,586. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a PE ratio of -599.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

