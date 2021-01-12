Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.52. 5,352,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,671,780. The company has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average is $63.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

