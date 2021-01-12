Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of Baudax Bio stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. 9,255,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,356,686. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.56. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $1.36. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Baudax Bio will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

