Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRKL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. 205,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $34,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 354.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth $131,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 31.8% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

