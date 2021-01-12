Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amgen by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,069 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $236.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,331. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

