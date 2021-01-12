Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,258,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,669,000 after buying an additional 2,028,581 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 6,679.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 1,739,005 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1,163.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 1,428,547 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Leidos by 142.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,200,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,999,000 after buying an additional 705,926 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Leidos by 48.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,261,000 after buying an additional 339,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $105.38. 582,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,423. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.82. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

