Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.41 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in The Hershey by 1.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in The Hershey by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in The Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 63,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

HSY stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $149.38. The company had a trading volume of 609,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,429. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.14 and its 200 day moving average is $144.67. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,867,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,781 over the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

