Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.30. 3,090,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,801. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $173.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.94. The stock has a market cap of $158.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

