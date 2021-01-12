FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3,226.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,955 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in FedEx by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 251.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,356,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,169. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.73. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $2,073,736.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,591,444.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,643 shares of company stock worth $11,567,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

