Analysts Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Price Target at $154.43

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.43.

Several research firms recently commented on AAP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

AAP traded up $5.65 on Thursday, hitting $176.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,893. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $177.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 115.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

