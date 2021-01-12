City Holding Co. Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.54. 2,461,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,216. The company has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.84.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

