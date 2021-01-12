Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Receives $25.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.98. 308,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $935.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 47,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 357,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 12.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

