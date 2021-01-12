Insider Selling: Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CEO Sells 1,376 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MAA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.69. 594,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.36 and its 200-day moving average is $119.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $58,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.