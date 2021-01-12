Brokerages Set CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Target Price at $123.00

Shares of CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of CSLLY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $106.48. 53,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,467. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.59. CSL has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $117.98.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

