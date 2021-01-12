Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $2,273,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,916 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,849 shares of company stock worth $16,281,727 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,222,000 after buying an additional 1,404,079 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after buying an additional 1,129,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,723,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,233,000 after buying an additional 121,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after buying an additional 100,680 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 83,225 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.08. 528,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,609. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

