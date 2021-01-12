Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Receives $39.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.71.

AIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

AIV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,579,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $574.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $222,601.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

