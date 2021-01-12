Ubiq Market Capitalization Achieves $7.25 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000504 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $9,749.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,804.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,043.03 or 0.03085422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00391133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.73 or 0.01333331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.03 or 0.00556215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.50 or 0.00462958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00292863 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020708 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

