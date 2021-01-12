DAPS Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bitmart, Bitbox, SWFT and txbit.io. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $67,327.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00041084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00042517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00370772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.97 or 0.04383874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,184,263,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 tokens. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: txbit.io, Bitmart, STEX, SWFT and Bitbox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAPSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.