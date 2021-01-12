Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Stock Price Up 16.8%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) rose 16.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $20.13. Approximately 342,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 135,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

INTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intrusion from an “e” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Intrusion alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $350.14 million, a PE ratio of -101.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrusion Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.