Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Stock Price Up 27%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s stock price rose 27% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 9,044,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 564% from the average daily volume of 1,361,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.18% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content.

