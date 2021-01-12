Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Up 62%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price was up 62% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 153,177,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 52,251,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Globalstar by 48.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 111,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Globalstar by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,431 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Globalstar by 25.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 187,054 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

